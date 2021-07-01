Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $379.87

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 379.87 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 404.50 ($5.28). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 670,659 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £981.90 million and a PE ratio of 117.35.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.