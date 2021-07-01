Relx (LON:REL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,965.50

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,965.50 ($25.68) and last traded at GBX 1,962.14 ($25.64), with a volume of 1668837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,919 ($25.07).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,046.89 ($26.74).

The firm has a market cap of £37.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,886.98.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

