Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RELX. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 498,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after buying an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after buying an additional 1,153,239 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after buying an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at about $11,829,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

