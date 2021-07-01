Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.81. Remark shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2,600,883 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $185.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.01.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Remark by 293.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 1,335,603 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remark in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

