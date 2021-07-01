Render Token (RNDR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $73.78 million and $1.59 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.10 or 0.00713659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,059.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

