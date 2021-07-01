Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 1st (AB, AMNB, AMR, ATC, BANR, BFC, BFST, BKNIY, DRKOF, EAT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 1st:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein Holding LP alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its ambitious expansion plans. Brinker remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives including streamlining of menu innovation, advertising campaigns and kitchen system optimization. Also, focus on expansion initiatives and virtual brand is likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. However, coronavirus related woes persists. The company continues to anticipate some volatility ahead due to the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus pandemic and economy. This along with high debt levels remain concerns. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved down over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.