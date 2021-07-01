Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: SDF):

6/29/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.80 ($11.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.30 ($9.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €7.60 ($8.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – K+S Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SDF traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Thursday, hitting €11.48 ($13.51). The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12 month high of €12.60 ($14.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

