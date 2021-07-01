Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 130,941 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Research Frontiers by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,137 shares during the period. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

