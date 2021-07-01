Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. 121,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,674. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

