Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report sales of $22.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.93 million and the lowest is $21.31 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.51 million, a PE ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 1.51. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

