Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $428,029.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $428,029.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

