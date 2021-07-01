RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $224.17

RM plc (LON:RM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.17 ($2.93) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.99), with a volume of 36,857 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £192.07 million and a PE ratio of 22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.17.

RM Company Profile (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

