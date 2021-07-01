Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.33). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25), with a volume of 989 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 689.49.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.