ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $492.00 and last traded at $492.00. Approximately 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.75.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.62.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.