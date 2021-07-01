Roth Capital Increases Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Price Target to $6.00

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Netlist stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,967. The company has a market capitalization of $820.27 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

