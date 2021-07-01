Royale Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $387,590.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $987,172.67 and $387,590.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00136261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,540.89 or 1.00095491 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.