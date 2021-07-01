Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

RUSMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

RUSMF opened at $27.08 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

