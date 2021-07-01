Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.68

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.68 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22.22 ($0.29). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 28,745 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Safestay in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.25.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

