Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $397.14

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.14 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 417 ($5.45). Saga shares last traded at GBX 397.80 ($5.20), with a volume of 547,637 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of Saga in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91. The company has a market capitalization of £557.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94.

In other news, insider Euan Sutherland bought 51,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £197,859.74 ($258,505.02). Also, insider Gareth J. Hoskin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

About Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

