Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.22

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.22 and traded as high as C$20.05. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.04, with a volume of 93,289 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SIS. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Savaria alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.81%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. Insiders sold 93,928 shares of company stock worth $1,769,531 over the last quarter.

Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.