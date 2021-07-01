SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is Skye Global Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises about 2.0% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Skye Global Management LP owned 0.33% of SBA Communications worth $101,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.08. 7,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.00. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.