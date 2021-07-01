SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.
LON:SDX traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.05 ($0.20). 99,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,377. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £30.91 million and a PE ratio of 25.08.
About SDX Energy
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.