SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

LON:SDX traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 15.05 ($0.20). 99,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,377. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 20 ($0.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £30.91 million and a PE ratio of 25.08.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

