Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.72

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and traded as high as $20.82. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 14,378 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Sekisui House Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

