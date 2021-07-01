Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Up 72.7% in June

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 3,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

