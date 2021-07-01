Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0825 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.90 million and $45,775.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00021390 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007590 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003193 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.