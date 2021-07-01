Seres Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,047 call options on the company. This is an increase of 572% compared to the average volume of 602 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

MCRB traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

