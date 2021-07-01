ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.29.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $17,201,096. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $543.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.84 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.