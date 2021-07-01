Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2223 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of Shanghai Electric Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04. Shanghai Electric Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.
