Shopping Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.98 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Shopping has a market cap of $28.98 million and $1.02 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $30.98 or 0.00092705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00136555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00168647 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,346.31 or 0.99791120 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,614 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.