Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON IGC traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 109.97 ($1.44). 167,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,193. India Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

Get India Capital Growth Fund alerts:

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.