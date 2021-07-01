Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 39.1%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain.

