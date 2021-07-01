Short Interest in Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Drops By 39.1%

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ALMTF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.07.
About Almonty Industries
Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.