Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Rises By 82.4%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17. Asia Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily to Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

