Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Rises By 82.4%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17. Asia Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.
About Asia Broadband
