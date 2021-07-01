Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Grows By 75.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

CSIOY traded down $4.45 on Thursday, hitting $168.25. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $136.75 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.04. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $575.70 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

