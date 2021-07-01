Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Declines By 39.8%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 442.3 days.

Corporate Travel Management stock remained flat at $$15.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Corporate Travel Management has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Corporate Travel Management in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.