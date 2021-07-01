Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Expands By 72.4%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

EVG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,337. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

