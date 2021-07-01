Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Increases By 72.0%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FNGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 12,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

