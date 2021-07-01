Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Increases By 72.0%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:FNGR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 12,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FingerMotion has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $17.00.
About FingerMotion
