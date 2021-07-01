Short Interest in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Decreases By 39.2%

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of FPA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 8,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44.

