Short Interest in Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Grows By 72.2%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Home Product Center Public stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday. Home Product Center Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Home Product Center Public alerts:

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Product Center Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Product Center Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.