Short Interest in Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Grows By 72.2%

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,200 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 187,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Home Product Center Public stock remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday. Home Product Center Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43.
Home Product Center Public Company Profile
See Also: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Product Center Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Product Center Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.