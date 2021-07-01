Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Decreases By 37.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $68,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 1,054,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,816. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

