Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Increases By 74.9%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 777,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,575. Molecular Data has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molecular Data by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

