Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Drops By 38.7%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $112.58 and a 52-week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

