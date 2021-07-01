Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Declines By 38.8%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 767,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GLG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 595,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10. TD has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TD by 33.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD by 568.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,247 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TD in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of TD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

