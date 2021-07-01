Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Increases By 84.0%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WEDXF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $307.85 million, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22. The Westaim has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Westaim had a negative net margin of 219.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

