Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Expands By 91.8%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UMICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11. Umicore has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

