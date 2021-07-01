Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Declines By 39.9%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 668,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.