Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Rises By 98.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $18,924,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

VONE opened at $200.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $142.16 and a 1 year high of $200.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

