Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Increases By 300.0%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VASO opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.28. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

