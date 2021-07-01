Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Grows By 64.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78. West African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93.
About West African Resources
