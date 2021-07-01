Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Expands By 68.0%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,442,600 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the May 31st total of 2,049,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from $2.50 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.58.

WFSTF opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

