Short Interest in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Expands By 86.4%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65. Woodside Petroleum has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $21.47.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.